Watch JoJo Siwa Respond To The ADORABLE Way Avery Cyrus Asked To Be Her Girlfriend!

It looks like JoJo Siwa and TikToker Avery Cyrus are making things official!

While the couple has been together since last month, they apparently decided to take things slow and wait to put a label on their relationship. The Dance Moms alum explained in a YouTube video posted on Sunday:

“We both really just wanted to enjoy having fun and take our time working our way up to the title of girlfriends. We just wanted to take our time.”

Related: JoJo’s First Date With Man ‘Who Wanted To Have Sex’ With Her Turned Into ‘Gay Awakening’

However, that has now changed as the social media personality asked JoJo to be her girlfriend during a recent trip to Disney World – and the moment was beyond adorable! While on vacation, Avery shared on her TikTok that she went with JoJo’s father, Tom Siwa, to purchase spray paint materials and decorate a sheet with the words “JoJo Be My GF” on it. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

According to the YouTube video posted on JoJo’s channel, after the sign was finished, the pair later went on a boat car ride in Disney Springs, where the 19-year-old saw the giant banner held up in the distance. JoJo looked completely surprised and even shed some tears when she realized what it read. But her answer to the big question? She said:

“Yes! Finally!”

Avery later expressed in the video:

“We’re girlfriends now. I’m so happy you said yes.”

To which JoJo responded:

“Of course. My God. I’d be insane if I said no. You’re the best girl in the world.”

AWWW!!! Take a look at the special moment (below):

JoJo and Avery look so happy together! Reactions to the video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]