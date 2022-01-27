Kobe & Gianna Bryant Statue Placed At Crash Site In Honor Of 2nd Anniversary Of Their Death

Wednesday marked the second anniversary of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna’s death. To pay tribute to the fallen stars, who passed away in a helicopter crash alongside seven others while on the way to a teen basketball tournament in 2020, an artist erected a beautiful statue in their memory.

Sculptor Dan Medina displayed a 160-pound bronze statue of the late Lakers player, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter at the site of the crash. The artwork featured Kobe in his famous number 24 jersey with his arm slung around the teen, who wore a jersey with the number 8 on the back. A plaque at the front read:

“Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.”

It also included the names of the other victims, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

According to TMZ, the statue was only temporary and Dan planned to take it down at sundown. However, the artist does hope that the city will allow him to pay tribute to the celeb in a permanent way one day.

Take a look at the beautiful piece (below).

So special! It would be lovely to see that placed somewhere for fans to visit as they mourn the star!

