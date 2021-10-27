Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are 'Hoping To Be Expecting' A Baby HOW Quickly?!

Ready to take the next step!

Now that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are officially engaged to be married, they’re eager to pop out a little one of their own! And it sounds like their tiny tot could be coming sooner than some expected!

To be fair, the couple has been talking about the possibility of having a child together since practically the moment their friendship turned romantic, even going public with their relationship in February. However, multiple new sources are now insisting those conversations are more real than ever before.

Speaking to E! News on Tuesday, an insider started by stating the obvious, sharing that the lovebirds “both love kids.” Seeing as they each have multiple of their own from previous relationships, that should be no shocker. But what is a surprise is that they’re “hoping to be expecting by next year.”

Wow!! Now that is SOON! Does that mean their wedding will take place ASAP before they have a bun in the oven? Or will we be seeing a gorgeous preggers bride? So many possibilities! (And to think it will all be captured on the reality star’s new Hulu series — we cannot wait to see this journey unfold on there!) A second source explained how the Poosh founder feels about having another kid (her fourth, altogether), adding:

“They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done.”

Her baby fever has only skyrocketed since linking up with the Blink-182 drummer, the confidant continued:

“Now that she’s with Travis, she wants it even more.”

According to the third insider, the entire KarJenner fam is onboard with this idea, and it helps that the blended families are getting along so great, as well. As Perezcious readers know, Kourt shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis is dad to Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex Shanna Moakler, as well as being a proud (though technically former) stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 22. Phew… That’s a large group of kiddos to merge into one family!

On why expanding the group is such a “natural thing” for the megastars, the third source noted:

“They are both really great parents and enjoy spending time with their families. Travis has been known to be such an amazing dad, so it seems like the natural thing for them to do.”

As we said, the 42-year-old has been candid about her baby fever for a long time now. In January, when a fan asked if she was pregnant, she quipped:

“No, I wish.”

Flash forward to April and she was asking her followers to “put the blessing out there.” Wow!! Cool to think that her fans could be part of the reason she gets knocked up. LOLz. That’s some large-scale manifesting!

Then, of course, there was her appearance at the 2021 MTV VMAs where she and Megan Fox jokingly described their rockstar beaus as their “future baby daddies.” Sounds like it’s only a matter of time until that’s true!

Can U believe they’re hoping to have a kid so quickly? Or does that seem normal to you considering how fast they’ve moved already? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

