Travis Barker Actually Suggested This Musical Name For Future Baby With Kourtney Kardashian?!

It’s pretty obvious what Travis Barker is thinking about!

The Blink-182 drummer just dropped a big ol’ hint about the newly-engaged couple’s future family plans in an Instagram comment posted on Monday, and honestly, we’re a little bit surprised by it!

Related: Kourtney & Travis Celebrated Spooky Season In One Of The Best Celeb Costumes Of 2021!

It all came about the day after Halloween, when the musician’s new fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, took to IG to post a series of pics of herself dressed up as Patricia Arquette‘s character from the 1993 movie True Romance, Alabama Whitman.

As you can see (below), Kourt nailed the costume:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Cute! These two definitely didn’t hold back on going all out for the Halloween holiday in any way, shape, or form! But it’s what Travis typed out in the comments section that really has us shook! The tattooed rock star dropped this little gem below Kourt’s photo set:

“Our sons name would be Elvis”

Ummm…. really?! Like Elvis Presley?! That’s perfectly musically-inspired for the rocker!

Also, it’s worth noting that True Romance‘s leading man, Clarence Worley — played by Christian Slater — is an Elvis fanatic in the movie, hence the connection! And we already know Kourt and Travis have a serious obsession with the Quentin Tarantino-written film, so this baby name idea makes a lot of sense on multiple levels! AND it’s where Alabama Barker got her namesake!

Heck, Kourtney posted multiple times dressed up in character from the movie for Halloween, as you can see (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

You’re so cool, indeed!

Related: Travis Asked Momager Kris Jenner For Her Blessing Before Proposing To Kourtney!

We might as well all collectively get mentally prepared for a Kravis baby, anyway, because the pair has strongly hinted something like that might just be in the works. An insider recently revealed new info about a possible baby, explaining that the super-popular celebrity couple is “hoping to be expecting by next year,” with a second source telling E! News (below):

“They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done. Now that she’s with Travis, she wants it even more.”

Soooo… yeah, that’s 2022, and it’s November right now, so a pregnancy is right around the corner! Time will tell if they name the child Elvis, but it sounds like the percussionist has already been putting some thought into the whole thing! What do U think of the name for Kravis’ potential future kid, Perezcious readers??

Think Shanna Moakler is fuming over all this? Sound OFF with your take on this True Romance-inspired relationship down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]