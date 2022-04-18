Kourtney Kardashian Got A Super Sweet Birthday Tribute From Travis Barker & Lots More From Her Fam!

The KarJenner world is celebrating Kourtney Kardashian in full force today!

Kris Jenner‘s oldest daughter turned 43 years old on Monday, and her famous family — and wonderful husband Travis Barker — all stopped what they were doing to take to Instagram and show love!

The KarJenner clan loves to celebrate birthdays on social media, of course, and their IG messages to each other have become quite the annual tradition. And with Kourt on Monday, they continued their digital dominance!

The most noteworthy birthday blessing came from the Blink-182 drummer. Early on Monday afternoon, Barker published a black-and-white picture of him and Kourt, with his tattooed arms protectively around her as she closed her eyes in loving bliss for the camera.

Keeping things short, sweet, and to the point, Travis wrote “My best friend, my lover, my everything,” while sharing his love with the post, as you can see (below):

Awww!

And in response, Kourt wrote this in the comments section along with an infinity symbol:

“All I could ever dream of and more”

These two continue to be so cute together! Their love story just gets us every time!

Travis wasn’t the only one showing his love, though. The Poosh founder’s fam stepped up, too!

Little sis Kim Kardashian posted a set of beach-side blue swimsuit pics of herself and her older sister, and wrote:

“Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol”

Hmmm… Is that last part some subtle shade meant for critics of Kim’s recent comments about work?! It makes us wonder a little bit!

Anyways, here is the KKW Beauty mogul’s full celebratory post:

Momager Kris stepped up for her first-born daughter, as well, sharing a sweet message of love on Monday morning:

“You are my first born little angel and my very special best friend from the moment you were born. You are such an amazing daughter, mommy, sister, cousin, auntie and fiancé!!!!!! I am so very proud of the woman you are and I thank God every single day for choosing me to be your Mommy…. I am so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you and I love you more than I can ever explain… you are my heart”

Kris also came through with a bunch of cute old pics, as you can see (below):

Such a throwback!

We love old KarJenner pics, TBH. They never get old! (Excuse the pun! LOLz!)

Khloé came through with her own sweet message to her big sister, as well, writing:

“I’ve never seen you so happy. Your happiness is to the point that other people start foolishly smiling simply because they feel this incredible energy radiating off of you. It looks great on you boo. Bottle it up and never stop drinking your love potion.”

The Revenge Body host continued:

“Every single year I love to profess my love to you. Every single year I make sure to remind you just how special you are to me. You are my best friend, my soulmate, my everything. Words don’t do our bond justice. If you know us than you know our relationship. You know how much I love and adore you. How much I look up to you. You know how happy I am to see you as you are today. “

Wow!

Khloé shared a few old pictures of the pair, as well:

So sweet!

By the way, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner all posted birthday wishes for Kourt via their IG Stories, as well. And Kourtney herself has been re-posting EVERYONE’s birthday tributes on her IG Stories, too.

So much social media activity today! But it’s all for a great reason!

Happy Birthday, Kourtney!

