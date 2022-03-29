Variety SLAMS Kim Kardashian's Claims Her 'Nobody Wants To Work' Comments Were Out Of 'Context'! See The Receipts!

Uh-oh!

In case you didn’t see, Kim Kardashian finally broke her silence about her controversial advice to women in business that went viral for all the wrong reasons. Her defense? She was taken out of context.

Earlier this month, the reality star and her family appeared for an on-camera interview with Variety. In the video, the 41-year-old socialite was asked to give some advice to other women in business, and she did so passionately, insisting:

“I have the best advice for women in business: get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments, and show up and do the work.”

Just work hard, huh?

The SKIMS founder was instantly slammed for the “tone-deaf” response considering her privileged upbringing. Not only has she gained fame as a reality star (helping her passion projects thrive), but Kim grew up in an affluent part of Beverly Hills. Her dad Robert Kardashian was a successful lawyer who worked as one of O.J. Simpson’s attorneys in the ‘90s. Yes, she’s worked hard for her many successes, but she simply doesn’t understand what it feels like to struggle, one fan pointed out:

“It’s easy to work hard when you work for pleasure rather than survival, when you’re free to take a vacation or a mental health day whenever you like, without the worry of losing your home, or going hungry, or losing your children because you can’t provide for them.”

Such an important point.

That’s to say nothing of the former employees who came forward with claims of working quite hard indeed for the Kardashians — only to not be paid fairly for their work. Yeah.

On Monday, Kim sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to apologize (sort of) for her remark. But really, the mom of four mostly used the air-time to complain that her comment “became a sound bite really with no context.” She also claimed that she had been riled up by another question beforehand which insinuated that she was just “famous for being famous,” explaining:

“My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

But is that true?

Variety staff members are now pulling out the receipts — and it’s beginning to look even worse for Kimmy Kakes! After Kim’s GMA segment aired, the outlet’s editor-at-large Kate Aurthur took to Twitter to point out that the interview was filmed — not just printed — suggesting that it would be a lot harder for the celeb’s words to be misconstrued. She stated:

“Every outlet going with Kim Kardashian saying her comments were ‘taken out of context,’ please do refer to the video for [Elizabeth Wagmeister‘s] story, which provides the context to the question, which was: ‘What’s your best advice for women in business?’”

Another user agreed, responding:

“like…. it’s clearly in context. she might have been more heated than normal if that preceding question was what she claims, but… that’s not the same thing.”

She even reiterated the question before she answered! Why would she have done that so perfectly if the comment was really taken out of context?

After retweeting both these comments, Elizabeth, who conducted the interview, came on the app to clap back at the Hulu personality’s claims, arguing:

“It’s not what she claims. I just reviewed the raw footage. The question was very direct: ‘What would be your advice for women in business?’ The question about being famous for being famous came after that question, actually.”

It’s not what she claims. I just reviewed the raw footage. The question was very direct: “What would be your advice for women in business?” The question about being famous for being famous came after that question, actually. https://t.co/ZZx1l0k1k2 — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) March 28, 2022

The question she’s saying got her all riled up came after?! Damn.

Well, then!

Kim’s rambling response on the daytime show makes a lot more sense now that we know she was at best confused and at worst straight up lying! She’s usually a lot better with her words than that… You can hear Kim defend herself in full here:

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over women in business comments: “It wasn't a blanket statement towards women … it was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”@robinrobertshttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/C15OoEIJz2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022

Fans seem to be siding with Variety on this issue, taking to social media to share:

“How [do] you lie on the whole company like they don’t have receipts?” “It’s not what @KimKardashian #gaslighting the public. She’s a grown woman, she needs to #own her mistakes and #grow from them” “Revisionist history is famous amongst celebrities when it helps their cause.” “What’s sad is she’s gonna step away from all this unscathed and no lesson learned. She gets to stay rich and happy and raking in money while she tells the rest of us to get to work… Like peasants”

Seems like Kim just dug her hole even deeper while trying to clear her name! Thoughts?

