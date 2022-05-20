Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Weekend Is Already In Full Swing!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are gearing up for the celebration of a lifetime this weekend in Italy! It’s all happening!

The 43-year-old Poosh founder and the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer have descended upon Portofino, Italy with their families and some of their closest friends to say “I do” at an amazing castle in the beautiful European nation. And now, new reports are coming out about some of the early details for the nuptials — and everything sounds amazing!

According to TMZ, Kravis is “doing it up big, as expected” by renting out a world-famous Italian castle for the entire weekend to celebrate their love! The ceremony is set to go down at Castello Brown, which is an amazing centuries-old castle sitting high on a hill above the city of Portofino and the harbor there.

The Castello is quite a place. It dates back to Roman times after first being constructed as a military defense, and it was used in military battles for nearly 600 years beginning way back in the 13th century. In the 90s, it came to be more known in the movie world after serving as the filming location for the flick The Enchanted April. Now, it’s a museum and a wedding venue — and this weekend, it is reserved solely for Kravis’ wedding party!

Kourt and Travis aren’t kidding around, as the “entire castle” has reportedly been rented out, according to the outlet. Decorators designing the event and security members standing guard have evidently been “swarming” the locale for the last several days — and Kravis apparently intends to enjoy an entire weekend of festivities that’ll span over four (!) days to make things just right for them and their loved ones!

Regarding those loved ones, TMZ notes that it’s set to be a fairly small ceremony, with Kourt’s three children, her sisters, her momager Kris Jenner, and Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble in attendance. Along with them, Travis’ kids and “a few close friends, including bandmates” will be there, too. FWIW, Scott Disick was NOT invited to the ceremony. Which we pretty much figured would be the case!

BTW, for friends who miss this intimate ceremony, the outlet notes that there will be another “big reception” for other close pals back in El Lay “in the near future,” too. Truly, this is becoming the Kravis Wedding World Tour 2022! LOLz!

We’re excited for these two. And we’re sure things will be kept pretty quiet for The Kardashians filming purposes and all, but whenever it comes out, we can’t wait to see what gets published on social media!! BTW, you can see some early Italy wedding weekend snaps of Kourt and Travis traveling by boat together HERE. So it’s all spooling up!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

