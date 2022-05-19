Here's What Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Doing To Prep For Their Wedding In Italy!

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting ready to say ‘I do’ all over again… or si we guess. Because this time it’ll be in Italy!

Of course, Kravis already got married last weekend at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, but judging by this new insider information about their plans for their future nuptials in Italy, it sounds like big things are on deck!

An insider spoke to E! News about the couple’s intentions for their Italian “fairytale” affair in the near future, and among other things, it really sounds like the 43-year-old Poosh founder is truly, madly, completely, 1000% in love!

The source explained (below):

“Kourtney has been very relaxed leading up to the wedding and has been in a great mood. She’s just happy and so in love with Travis and isn’t stressed about the details. They are very excited to start this next chapter in their lives and make it even more official.”

Awww!

We love to hear that!

Of course, things are coming down to the wire for the duo, as the Italian wedding is THISCLOSE now. But it’s clear that things are going to be perfect for the KUWTK alum and the Blink-182 drummer.

The insider gushed about Kourt’s special ceremony, which will “heavily” involve the rest of her famous fam, and “all of” the couple’s children:

“Although she is already legally married to Travis, she is excited to finally have her fairytale wedding and have her friends and family witness them exchange vows. The family will be heavily involved and all of their children will be there and will be acknowledged. It was important to both Kourtney and Travis to have the kids be a part of the ceremony.”

See? For all those wondering why the Santa Barbara version was kid-free, it’s because this one was coming!

Of course, with Kourt and Travis opting to go sans fam last weekend in SB — at least, other than Kourt’s grandma Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon and Travis’ father — it’s nice to know that the pair intends to get everyone in on the action when it comes to the Italy trip!

And while it’s not immediately clear whether the wedding will be filmed for the KarJenner fam’s Hulu streaming series (come on, how could they not??), it is clear that it’s going to be everything Kourtney and Travis have ever wanted.

The source summed it up:

“It’s going to be a very romantic wedding. It will have many details that embody their relationship.”

And we love to hear that!

Now, we just can’t wait to see what all those little details are!

What about U, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)!

