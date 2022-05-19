Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Are Grossed Out By Her Constant PDA With Travis Barker!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are SO in love — but not everybody is excited about how they express that adoration for each other!

And no, we’re not just talking about Kourt’s ex Scott Disick! As it turns out, the Poosh founder’s kids have completely cooled off to her constant public displays of affection with the Blink-182 drummer, too!

During Thursday’s brand-new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 43-year-old mom of three was called out by both 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and 7-year-old son Reign Disick when things got a little too touchy-feely with Travis.

Oof! That’ll bring momma’s vibe right back down. LOLz!

At one point in the ep, Kourt and Travis were packing on the PDA in front of Penelope, when the little girl straight-up asked the couple to stop. Miffed by the request, Kourt asked her daughter if she and Travis could share “just one” more kiss before separating. And P did NOT look thrilled!

Later in the ep, during a sit-down dinner with the kids, Kravis connected again with some more physical chemistry. It was Reign who wasn’t down with it this time, and the little man let Kourtney know exactly how he felt in a HIGHlarious comment captured via production audio:

“I am going to die. Can you guys not kiss in French again? Could you guys please not French kiss again?”

OMG! That’s too funny. From the mouths of babes!!

To be fair to Kourt, she definitely has thought about this family sitch. Now, time will tell whether she cuts back on the PDA for her kids’ sake. But it’s not like this issue hasn’t been brought up by other family members in the recent past…

During a confessional interview later in the ep, the interior design aficionado opened up a bit more about her and Barker’s blended family. While Kourt didn’t address her kids’ clear distaste for her tongue-tied Travis times, she did get candid about the drummer’s parenting skills:

“I love the idea of a blended family. I think the more kids the merrier. It is like more people to love. I am really close to Travis’ kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing. Travis is a really amazing father. It is one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”

That’s lovely! Of course, blended families take a lot of work. Kourt has seen that firsthand recently, too. Perezcious readers will recall how both Penelope and 12-year-old Mason Disick panned the news of her engagement to Travis after they weren’t invited to watch the moment when he popped the question.

As it turned out, momager Kris Jenner was the one who ultimately made the call to keep the kids away from the beachside proposal that day. In a recent ep of The Kardashians, Kourt voiced regret over how that played out:

“I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best.”

The kids weren’t at Kravis’ wedding this past weekend at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, either. And that omission had KarJenner fans feeling some type of way!! Still, it would appear that the Disick babies — and everybody else in the KarJenner realm — are gearing up to watch Kourt and Travis walk down the aisle (again) in a much-larger ceremony in Italy in the near future.

So we’re guessing (hoping?!) the kids will be much more involved in that somehow. Just don’t make them watch the happy couple kiss at the ceremony! LOLz!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Can y’all believe Reign’s “kiss in French” quote?! Truly the funniest!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]