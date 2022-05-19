Scott Disick Will NOT Watch Kourtney Marry Travis In Italy -- But Whose Choice Is It Really?!

Don’t expect Scott Disick to be with the rest of the KarJenner crew as they take Italy in the near future to watch Kourtney Kardashian marry Travis Barker!

At this point, according to insiders, the 38-year-old Flip It Like Disick alum is “not expected” to join the famous fam in the beautiful European nation for Kravis’ ceremonial walk down the aisle. That’s according to new reporting from ET, at least, which quotes a source who is opening up about the rift between Scott and his former flame.

Of course, we’ve previously reported on whether Scott would attend the Italy nuptials — especially if it were being filmed for the fam’s Hulu show. But now, according to the insider, Scott is apparently not up for it either way.

The source explained:

“He’s not necessarily in a place where he wants to watch Kourtney get married. He just isn’t there emotionally yet.”

But it’s not all his decision either! The source added:

“Kourtney wouldn’t want him there if he’s going to be weird about it.”

Oof. Makes sense tbh…

Of course, as Perezcious readers could probably infer at this point, it’s not just Italy that has Scott so upset. After Kourt and Travis unexpectedly tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California this past weekend, Scott is reportedly seething over the fact that he had no prior knowledge that it was going to happen!

The Talentless founder, who shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 with Kourt, was miffed that he found out about the courthouse wedding through social media, as the insider explained:

“Scott is very upset and didn’t know about the Santa Barbara wedding ahead of time. To find out on social media and through friends was upsetting for him. He’s still not happy about everything, but he’s trying to remain supportive.”

Clearly, the whole “trying to remain supportive” thing is proving to be difficult for Scott. And honestly, we can understand why.

For the Poosh founder, though, all emotional energy is being directed forward. The ET source notes that Kourt and Travis were keyed in specifically on Santa Barbara for their low-key nuptials, explaining:

“They wanted the wedding in Santa Barbara to be very low key. It was just about them, and it was amazing. They love Santa Barbara and wanted to do it there because it’s such a special place for them.”

Love to hear that. When you know, you know! Why wait?!

And the wedding truly was a last-minute thing! The insider provided key new details about most of the KarJenner fam being caught completely off guard prior to the pair delivering their courthouse vows:

“Everyone in Kourtney’s family was busy on Sunday and it was so last minute. They decided to have only Kourtney’s grandma, MJ, from her side and Travis’ dad from his side for the Santa Barbara wedding. MJ was so happy and thinks Kourtney and Travis are truly a match and in love.”

Wow!

Still, it sounds like the A-list couple’s forthcoming nuptials in Italy will be a far more done-up affair.

The insider capped their candid convo with the outlet by teasing the future high point of Kravis’ love story:

“Kourtney’s big wedding will have the entire family there and be so over the top. She is so excited. It will be a bigger moment with all her sisters, family, friends and Travis’ family and friends in Italy. They’re looking forward to bringing their fun, funky families together. Kourtney’s family is over-the-moon excited for her.”

Well, we can’t wait to see that!

Still, this stuff with Scott is definitely tricky. One must always tread carefully around coparenting concerns!

What do U think is the most reasonable solution, Perezcious readers?

