Kourtney Kardashian Says She's Done With IVF After Difficult Journey: 'Whatever's Meant To Be'

Kourtney Kardashian has made a major life decision regarding her potential future pregnancies and hopes for a baby with husband Travis Barker.

During Thursday’s brand-new third season premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old reality TV star revealed her pregnancy plans. As Perezcious readers will recall, the Poosh founder and her pro drummer beau had been doing in vitro fertilization procedures in recent months to try to kickstart pregnancy. But now, that’s OUT.

In this week’s Hulu premiere, Kourt confirmed she and the Blink-182 rocker are “officially done with IVF.” Speaking to sis Khloé Kardashian about it — moments after revealing she was ovulating and needed to leave the room with Travis to, uhh, ya know — Kourt said she’s not doing any more procedures. The interior design aficionado explained:

“We would love a baby more than anything. Whatever’s meant to be. We have a full, blessed life.”

As we’ve reported, the IVF process was very hard on Kourtney’s body. The KUWTK alum previously reported it put her into “early menopause” and affected her overall health. During Thursday’s episode, Kourtney explained that in addition to IVF, she’d previously frozen seven of her eggs back in her late 30s, but none had survived the thawing process.

Taking it as a sign, the mom of three added on Thursday:

“It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it’s hormones and also mentally, it definitely took a toll. I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be.”

That’s not a bad attitude to go through life with!

Of course, we’re sad that IVF couldn’t work out — and that it was such a tough experience for the longtime reality TV star. We know Kourtney and Travis really wanted a baby together. But hey, maybe that’ll still happen naturally. And if not, they’ve each got an amazing set of kids who have come together to make a loving and wonderful blended family!

