Travis Barker Jokes Enemas Are the Key To Kourtney Kardashian Marriage

Who knew?

Travis Barker just revealed the secret to his marriage with Kourtney Kardashian — and it is certainly unexpected! In a brand new ad for the water company Liquid Death out on Tuesday, the Blink-182 drummer quipped:

“How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music? I use Liquid Death Mountain Water in my a**hole.”

LOLz!

While he was clearly joking, it’s 100% true that he’s now the face of an enema kit! The company is now selling a $182 kit (though it’s already sold out!), complete with a black enema bulb and a can of water signed by the musician. In a nod to his band’s album, the collector’s item is called Enema of the State. The 47-year-old joked:

“Thanks to my new signature Enema of the Stat collectible enema kit, I’ve been able to turn my dreams into reality and now you can, too. It’ll be our secret.”

Funny enough, The Kardashians star has actually raved about enemas in the past! In the very first episode of her spin-off series Kourtney and Kim Take New York, the model underwent an oil enema and tweeted in November 2011:

“I love oil enemas! I recommend them to all of you freaks…trust me when I say life changing!”

Hah! So maybe there is some truth to this joke! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think this is how they really spice up their marriage?!

