Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Just How Hard IVF Was On Her Body!

Kourtney Kardashian is getting back to her old self — but it hasn’t been an easy road.

The 43-year-old reality TV star has been going through hell from a health perspective. As we’ve been reporting, the KUWTK alum and her husband, Travis Barker, have been busy family planning in recent months. In fact, Kourt’s storyline on the fam’s new Hulu show has centered on her attempted in vitro fertilization procedures to potentially have a baby with the Blink-182 dummer!

But that hasn’t been without its issues. On The Kardashians, Kourt has been very clear about the toll those medical methods have taken on her body and soul. And on Thursday, she took to her Instagram Stories to open up about it more. But thankfully, it sounds like things are becoming better at this point!

The interior design aficionado posted a new pic to her IG Stories late on Thursday morning. In the snap, she showed a black-and-white image of herself in a gym mirror while walking on treadmill. The fitspo pic was more than just an exercise encouragement, though!

In the caption, Kourt referenced her IVF journey. She wrote:

“Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

Whoa.

Ch-ch-check out the pic (below):

Damn!

We’re happy that Kim Kardashian‘s older sister is getting back to her old self. But a 10-month journey like that isn’t easy. We really feel for her! And her 47-year-old husband, too, as they grapple with the relationship challenges that no doubt come with all this. Ugh!!

As Perezcious readers will recall, Kourt and Travis have gotten real about IVF in recent months. During a season one ep of The Kardashians, Kourtney explained how things were starting to come together early on in the in vitro process:

“The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do. It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

But it wasn’t destined to be easy. Almost immediately, doctors informed the partners that their procedure didn’t take. Kourtney recalled at the time:

“Our egg retrieval didn’t go the way we would have hoped. He was able to retrieve the egg, but it didn’t make it to [the] embryo stage. We start back again.”

And that they did. During the show’s second season, which premiered back in September, Kourtney planned out an Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse for the couple to help get them right for reproduction. At the time, she told WSJ. Magazine about the theory behind that move:

“You may have seen it on our show. It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days. It’s to reset your body.”

Kardashian raved about the cleanse at the time, but the IVF journey that followed wasn’t to be. She told the outlet how she and Travis ended up putting fertility treatments “on hold” earlier this year after the whole process became too difficult to bear:

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped, it was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

Of course, now that they’re hitched, we’ll see what the future holds. We’re just happy that Kourtney feels like her health is starting to come together once again! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

