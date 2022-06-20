Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances Bean Posts About Feeling 'Deeply Wounded' & 'Lost' On Father's Day

It’s been lovely seeing all the celebs posting sweet (and sometimes shady) tributes celebrating the dads in their lives, but for some people Father’s Day will always be a source of great pain.

One famous daughter who has an understandably difficult time with the holiday? Frances Bean Cobain.

The artist only ever got one Father’s Day with Kurt Cobain before his tragic suicide at the age of 27. Frances is nearly 30 herself now (!!!), so she’s had a lot of Father’s Days since to grieve, to cope, and to figure out a process for dealing with the pain. And she wants to help.

Related: Tennis Star Jelena Dokic Reveals She Almost Took Her Own Life In Heartbreaking Post

She wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday:

“Today can be complicated for a lot of people. So I just thought I would share my yearly tradition for this day. I try to use whatever energy I’m feeling (sometimes sad, sometimes deeply wounded or lost, but in more recent years curious & compassionate) to bring into the world something that hasn’t previously existed, through some kind of creative outlet.”

It’s so good to hear that the feelings of being “lost” are mostly in the past.

As far as creative outlets, she’s been using music and visual art — and excelled at both.

She continued:

“I like to believe that if something beautiful can co-exist along side something sad or complicated then that allows room for those emotions to be circulated with intention and meaning.”

It’s a really productive philosophy — and something we’re sure a LOT of people out there could benefit from. After all, a lot of parents have left their children alone, intentionally and not. Plenty are still around but failed their kids horribly in some way.

We just think it’s beautiful that Frances has moved into a state where she’s thinking of others right now. That’s really something. “Curious and compassionate” indeed. She concluded:

“Sending whatever needs to be sent your way today”

Such a kind sentiment. If you know someone who struggles on days like these, on days that celebrate a specific family member or even just family-centric holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, consider reaching out. It’s not all joy and gratitude out there.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

[Image via Frances Bean Cobain/Instagram/Nirvana/YouTube.]