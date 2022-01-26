Kim Kardashian DELETES Sexy Swimsuit Pic After Fans Point Out Photoshop Fail! What Was She Hiding??

Kim Kardashian is quickly walking back what appears to be an unfortunate Photoshop fail!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star deleted and then re-uploaded a picture set on her Instagram account on Tuesday after eagle-eyed followers pointed out something in the original shot looked WAY OFF.

In both the original photo set and the second iteration, the SKIMS founder showed off a sexy swimsuit from her new collection in an impromptu modeling session on a beautiful sandy beach. Typical Kim content! LOLz!

At issue, though, was a very specific portion of one particular pic in the first carousel! It was subtle, for sure, but there appeared to be a botched cutout awkwardly smoothed over on the back of Kim’s right leg! Something about it just looked… not right.

Like we said, Kim quickly deleted and re-uploaded the set without the offending edit. But when you’ve got 282 million IG followers like she does (!!!), it’s tough to get away with anything for any amount of time on social media!

Many social media users quickly grabbed the original offending snap before deletion. You can see the specific issue in the screenshot (below) if you look at the very back of Kim’s upper right calf, just below her right knee:

Oops!

You can easily compare the back of that right calf to her left one, which is also in the original picture, and it’s very clear to see there is a BIG difference. Honestly, we don’t even get this one… she felt one leg looked too big? Such an odd choice…

Trying to play it off, Kim opted to re-post a new set of snaps without the offending pic, deciding just to pull it off altogether. And the new pics are beautiful!

As you can see (below), she still amazed the world with the second set minus that one problematic pic:

Much better, isn’t it?!

Of course, Kim and the rest of the KarJenners aren’t exactly strangers to accusations of photoshop faux pas.

Just a couple weeks ago, Kim’s little sis Khloé Kardashian was publicly prodded about an apparent photo editing mistake. A few days before that, KUWTK fans debated whether Kim may have photoshopped Khloé’s daughter True Thompson into pics of a family Disneyland outing, too! Yeah, that was a weird one. So it’s already been a controversial 2022 in that regard, we suppose!

What do U think of all these apparent editing issues, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on Kim’s potential pic problems down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]