Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Yet ANOTHER Photoshop Fail! Can You Spot It?

Here she goes again!

It’s no secret that Khloé Kardashian edits all her photos. In fact, she’s on record as having struggled with body images issues “her whole life” and stated that she will continue to “unapologetically” alter her pics to “present myself to the world the way I want to be seen.” (This came after a serious kerfuffle over an unedited pic that she tried to have removed from the Internet in April 2021).

So while we’re not surprised to catch a clear example of photo editing on one of the 37-year-old’s Instagrams, we are kind of surprised that it’s such a blatant photoshop fail!

See if you can spot the mistake in the post (below):

Yeah… sorry, Koko, but those look like horror movie villain hands! The difference is even more obvious compared to other, similar pics she posted:

We assume the photoshop faux pas must have come from trying to edit her leg… but whatever the case may be, it did not go unnoticed by her followers. Comments on the post included:

“Why is you hand so long” “If we play thumb war you definitely winning ” “YOUR HANDS ARE HUGE” “Long ass fingers lol” “It takes .2 seconds to zoom in and see where this was photo shopped. Don’t you have a PR team looking this over before you post it? Just wow.”

Whoops!

