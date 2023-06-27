Tough Timing! Here’s How Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Handling Tour Amid Pregnancy!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are obviously over the moon excited about expecting their first child together — but there’s also a downside to the timing of everything! They won’t be getting to spend the whole pregnancy together!

With Trav busy touring and jet-setting around the world with his band Blink-182, where does that leave Kourt? Well, a source told Us Weekly on Monday that she’d love nothing more than to be at every single show like the true fangirl she is… but that’s just not gonna happen:

“Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic. So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly.”

It’s not just Kourt initiating the chats either! The drummer calls the reality star “all the time” while he’s on the road. Cute!

Related: Boy Or Girl?! Lindsay Lohan Is Having A…

The rock star is expected to be on a world tour with the band for most of the next year, with a few intermittent breaks, so they better get used to FaceTimes!

In his absence, Kourt’s kiddos with Scott Disick are helping fill in, the insider continued:

“He comes home whenever he has a break, and she still plans on attending some of their shows when she can. But Kourtney is making sure she takes really good care of herself, so she’s playing it safe. And even though he’s not always by her side, she has plenty of support from her family, and especially her kids. They’ve all been surrounding her night and day for anything she may need. It’s a really special time in Kourtney and Travis’s life, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic.”

Aw! Knowing how challenging it was for the Poosh founder to get pregnant, we can totally understand why she’s playing it safe! The health of her and her baby boy comes first right now. We’re sure they’ll make this work! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via WENN & Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]