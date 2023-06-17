Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant! See Her AMAZING Reveal To Travis Barker!

OMG, it happened! Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant!

After the emotional rollercoaster of IVF, we thought maybe it just wasn’t going to happen for the reality star and new hubby Travis Barker. But it did! And we couldn’t be happier for them!

We also can’t stop smiling ear-to-ear at the way Kourt announced it! We have no idea when she found out, but she waited until Trav’s Blink-182 concert at the BMO Stadium in El Lay on Friday night. In a callback to the All The Small Things, she held up an identical sign to the one a fan does, saying simply:

“TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT”

A true fan! LOLz! We’re sure Trav gets that a lot. But seeing her in the audience holding it up must have been one of the sweetest moments of his whole life! He left the stage and gave Kourt a big squeeze! So cute!

Watch the drummer embrace his wife — and soon-to-be baby momma (below)!

OMG, we love how much crap bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge give him! “Somebody’s d**k still works!” It’s kind of like a congratulations! LOLz!

Kourtney later shared a behind-the-scenes moment of her handcrafting the sign — yes she made it herself — on her Stories:

So cute that she went to the trouble of recreating the sign! BTW, relive the moment from the Blink video (below)!

OK, so he definitely didn’t learn about the baby then and there. Kourt was hiding her bump from the general public with baggy t-shirts and such the past few weeks, but obviously NOT from the man in her bed every night! LOLz!

Speaking of which, gurl put that belly proudly on display at the concert. It was so prominent in her skintight black top, we’re not sure she needed a sign! Ha!

This joyous reveal comes, of course, after a difficult IVF process that didn’t work for the couple. Some of that drama was captured on The Kardashians. The family already have kids: Kourt shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, and Travis has Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Shanna Moakler — not to mention 24-year-old Atiana de la Hoya from Shanna’s previous relationship. But this will be Kravis’ first child together. That’s really special — and something they’ve wanted almost from the start!

We’re just so happy for the couple! And we’re not alone! Little sis Kim Kardashian was the first to congratulate the couple publicly — well, kind of. She posted a serious of emojis including pregnant woman, hearts, and cry face. She literally had no words! Aw!

What do YOU think of Kravis finally having their own baby together??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]