Lindsay Lohan Is Having A… !?

Lindsay Lohan is about to be a momma – and it’s finally time to learn if she’s gonna have a girl or boy!

TMZ got the scoop first. On Monday, sources with direct knowledge about the bun in the oven told the outlet the Mean Girls alum will be having a… *drum roll please*…

A boy!

So exciting!!

The baby boy is expected VERY soon, too! While the exact due date isn’t clear, the insiders revealed the Falling for Christmas lead is super close to giving birth. Sources previously told TMZ that her mother, Dina, will be by her daughter’s side in Dubai for the birth. Some of the 36-year-old’s siblings will also be traveling overseas around the same time so they will be close by when it’s time to meet their new nephew! Love it!

Lindsay and her husband, Bader Shammas, announced they were expecting their first child in March (with the sweet post above), and we’ve all been counting down the days ever since. We can’t wait to meet him soon!! Wishing Lindsay a happy and healthy rest of her pregnancy!

[Image via Allure/YouTube & Lindsay Lohan/Instagram]