How Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Feel About Her Having Another Baby...

Kourtney Kardashian‘s three kids are feeling some type of way about their momma’s pregnancy!

Of course, we’re still SO excited for the amazing news about the 44-year-old Kardashians star expecting a new baby with husband Travis Barker. After Kourt revealed the pregnancy on Friday night, loyal KarJenner fans have been flooding social media with congratulatory reactions. And now it’s time for her three kids to get in on it, too!

On Sunday, an insider spoke to People about the Poosh founder’s pregnancy process in recent weeks and months. That source revealed how the interior design aficionado was extremely emotional when first telling her family about her and Travis’ coming baby weeks ago:

“Kourtney is just beyond excited. She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while.”

Love that!

And the mag’s new source echoed other comments that have come from different insiders in recent days, too. As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, an insider revealed to ET on Sunday that Kravis is “on cloud nine” now that the Lemme founder is expecting.

So, it’s no surprise that this People source offered up a new — and very similar — quote about the happy couple’s ecstatic emotions as they get ready to be parents once more:

“Kourtney has been praying for this. She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It’s been grueling.”

Seriously! It was a very difficult time for Kourtney to go through those endless and physically taxing IVF procedures. Now that she’s successfully out the other side and prepping for an infant again, we can’t help but be happy for her!!

Speaking of being happy, the really interesting new insider info has to do with Kourt’s kids. Of course, the KUWTK alum shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 with ex Scott Disick. And since they are quite a bit older than this new baby-to-be, surely they’ll have more fleshed-out reactions than a younger kid would have, right?

They do! And they’re over the moon, too! Per the People source on Sunday, it sounds like Kourt’s children are LOVING the idea of having a baby brother or sister:

“Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too.”

Awww!

That’s really good to hear. Like we said, it’s definitely a slightly different situation with a baby being born a decade (or more) after their older siblings as opposed to, like, two or three years. So, it warms our heart to hear that Kourtney’s three kids are excited for their momma and the Blink-182 drummer!

And we know Travis’ kids seem to be, too, considering how 17-year-old daughter Alabama Barker has already spoken out about her stepmom’s pregnancy reveal! So much happiness all around! We love to see a healthy blended family!

What about U, Perezcious readers??

