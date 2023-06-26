All The Rockin' Details Of Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Gender Reveal Party!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are over the moon!

As we’ve been reporting, the duo spent the weekend celebrating their coming child, hosting a heartwarming gender reveal party for family and friends in which they announced to the world that it will be…

A baby boy! So awesome!

And now, even beyond the gender announcement itself, we’ve got all the details from the weekend’s family-friendly, rock ‘n’ roll-themed reveal bash. Just like they always do, the KarJenners held nothing back on this one. It looked so fun! And it’s giving parenting perfection!!!

The Poosh founder took to her Instagram account throughout the day on Sunday to share video clips and photos from the get-together. The whole thing had a rock star twist to it, which makes sense considering how the 47-year-old dad-to-be is Blink-182‘s talented drummer.

The house hosting the shindig was filled with black and silver balloons, for one. All attendees “checked in” at a will call table to receive a “backstage pass” style lanyard with a placard for the event. From there, partygoers were offered disposable cameras to snap pics commemorating the outing. Kourt offered up a “Baby Barker World Tour” sign welcoming guests to the show party, as well.

Just like a rock show, wristbands were handed out, too! But these didn’t signify drink access or backstage passes. Instead, they were pink and blue — and each guest got one in the color of what they guessed the baby’s gender would be.

Great idea!!

Food offered up at the party gave off major festival vibes, as well. Nachos, hot dogs, pizza, and all the rest were available for guests, along with plenty of vegan offerings for Travis’ ilk. For dessert, rocker cookies were appropriately decorated as microphones and “Mom” heart tattoos. Then, to top it off, a cake came out with a million tiny little black hearts all over it. A true badass rocker aesthetic the whole way through!

There were some baby-appropriate items there, too. Most notably, on a drink table in the center of the house’s opened foyer, there were baby’s breath flowers all over the place. A nice gentle touch for the Lemme founder while her happy husband enjoyed the hard rock vibes throughout the rest of the event! LOLz!

Notably, the 44-year-old Kardashians star rocked a baby blue outfit for the big day. She made light of that in one early Sunday IG Stories snap, pondering whether it was “mommy’s instinct” that she chose the color. Of course, hours later, the whole world found out mother’s intuition was right on the money — since the big moment revealed the coming child to be a boy. So there!

Ch-ch-check out all the highlights for yourself (below)! First, take in some hard rock happenings:

If that wasn’t enough, there’s plenty more here:

Plus, the happy couple came out with some tasty treats for everyone:

And the floral arrangements were on point! Of course!

Love it!

