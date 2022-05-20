Watch Kourtney Kardashian & Alabama Crash Travis Barker's Architectural Digest Home Tour!

Travis Barker is showing off his lovely family home! And his lovely family is right there to surprise him, too!

The Blink-182 drummer hosted Architectural Digest for a full tour of his Calabasas mansion in a new YouTube video published on Thursday, and in it, he showed off his tranquil estate… and his lovely new wife!

The 46-year-old musician gave the real estate and design brand a look at his one-story home renovated and redesigned with great care by Waldo Fernandez, and it is AMAZING!

During the relaxed, soothing tour, Travis explained how the abode just “felt right” from the moment he stepped in following the redesign:

“I’ve had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling. But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life.”

Love that!

And along the way, Kourtney Kardashian popped up in the kitchen drinking matcha tea, as well. Surprise! Plus, near the end of the video, Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker jumped into the shot and did the ol’ rabbit ears on her proud poppa’s head, too! So many fun cameos!

Ch-ch-check out all the highlights from the 15-minute vid (below):

So sweet! And so heartwarming!

And now we want some matcha tea for ourselves, too, please and thank you.

Ha!!!

[Image via Architectural Digest/YouTube]