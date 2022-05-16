Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Weren't At Her Santa Barbara Wedding To Travis Barker & Fans Are PISSED!

Scott Disick spent Sunday with his three children… because ex-partner and baby momma Kourtney Kardashian opted not to bring them along to her wedding!

As we’ve been reporting, Kourtney unexpectedly married Travis Barker at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday. And while the impromptu ceremony was awesome, heartwarming, and surely full of love, it was not full of family!

Not only were Kourt’s famous sisters not in attendance for the sunny Sunday nuptials, but neither were her three children — 12-year-old Mason Disick, 9-year-old Penelope Disick, and 7-year-old Reign Disick. And Kourt is taking a lot of heat for it online!

Lord Disick’s own Instagram Stories posts showed the 38-year-old reality TV star spending some sweet weekend time with all three of his children. The crew had fun laying out by the pool together, with Reign opting to dive in the water with an adventurous cannonball at one point. Penelope and Mason even enjoyed some HIGHlarious play-fighting, hamming it up for the camera while their momma said “I do” a little ways away without them present!

Ch-ch-check those highlights out (below):

And Scott showed off a little more solitary time with Reign on Sunday, too:

As we previously reported, it appears that only Travis’ father and Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon, were in attendance at the courthouse for the legally-binding wedding. That point hit home even further when Travis’ 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker was on Instagram Live later in the night and her father barged into her room abruptly with Kourt in tow.

As you can see (below), Alabama was busy applying makeup and talking to her viewers on the stream when Kravis shocked her by walking into the room — all dressed up in their wedding attire!! It looks dark outside the window, so it’s probable that this was after the wedding itself. Alabama seems surprised to see the Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder acting so touchy-feely in her room while she’s streaming out to the world:

Not Kourtney and Travis entering Alabama’s live like as if they didn’t just get married LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/B1xAyIqfzp — Judi (@ohitsjudi) May 16, 2022

Well, that’s one way to celebrate the wedding, we suppose! And judging by Alabama’s reaction to the couple’s outfits, maybe it’s safe to say she wasn’t completely aware of the Sunday courthouse wedding before it happened either?!?!

Just wondering!

As far as fans are concerned, all those questions about Kravis’ kids (not) being involved in the nuptials are legit! Across social media, fans pondered reasons why the Disick Babies, Alabama, and Travis’ son Landon Barker were nowhere to be seen at the courthouse ceremony, with some folks reacting like this (below):

“Why aren’t her kids around? You’d think they’d be a part of her special day. It’s like her kids come second these days.” “Her kids were left out of the Vegas wedding too wtf?” “I feel so bad for those poor children. Imagine not seeing your mom getting married.”

Damn!!!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kourt and Travis have taken heat recently for not involving their children in their love story. Of course, at the time of the couple’s engagement late last year, Kris Jenner made it known that it was “the right thing to do” not to lie to Scott about Travis popping the question. Thus, the momager decided to leave the kids with him to keep the coparenting vibes smooth — and in turn prevent them from watching their momma accept Travis’ proposal.

Penelope was NOT happy about it at the time, though. And Kourt herself grudgingly dealt with the dynamic, opting to keep things smooth with Scott while (more importantly) celebrating her love with Travis!

Still, no kids at the wedding?! We know they are planning a future ceremony in Italy. But still… what’s that about?!

