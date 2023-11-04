Kourtney Kardashian Welcomes First Baby With Travis Barker!!!

The day has finally arrived!

According to People on Saturday, sources confirmed Kourtney Kardashian has officially given birth to her first child to be with hubby Travis Barker! No other details have been revealed at this time. Neither of them has made a statement about the birth or posted the first picture of their baby boy. However, Travis previously shared they decided to name him Rocky Barker.

But this is such happy news!

Fans of the loved-up reality star and drummer boy have had a front-row seat to this pregnancy since the couple chronicled their emotional IVF journey on the Hulu series, The Kardashians. After getting married (several times!) in 2022, the lovers dove headfirst into figuring out how to expand their family — and they were even willing to let cameras follow them along their journey. Sadly, this meant the world watched as they struggled to get preggers. Just when it looked like maybe this dream wasn’t going to come true for the pair, it did! Thank goodness!

Back in June, the Poosh founder happily announced she had a very special bun in the oven during Trav’s performance with his band Blink-182 at the BMO Stadium in El Lay. In a sweet callback to the band’s music video All The Small Things, she held up a sign in the crowd, saying:

“TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT”

And we all FREAKED THE F**K OUT! Because they deserve this!!

Ever since then, Kourt hasn’t hesitated to show off her baby bump or spoil her newborn! The parents celebrated the boy’s birth with a rockin’ gender reveal party in late June! They really went all out on every little detail, just the kind of attention we know their mini-me is going to get from here on out! And the love won’t just be coming from Mom and Dad!

Aside from all the many aunts, uncles, and cousins the baby now has on his side, he’s also the youngest of a rather large blended family. As Perezcious readers know, the 44-year-old model is already mom to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, the musician is the proud father of Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. That’s a lot of big siblings for the bebe! So fun for the little guy!

This day has been a long time coming. We’re wishing Kourtney and Travis nothing but the best as they embark on this new and very exciting chapter of their love story! Welcome to the world, Baby Kravis! You’re in for a wild ride! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ‘em all in the comments (below)!

