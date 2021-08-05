Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless In Sexy 'Quarantine' Snap Alongside BF Travis Barker -- LOOK!

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off the goods!

The 42-year-old Poosh founder is spending 10 days in quarantine with her boyfriend, Travis Barker, according to some of her recent social media posts. And while she doesn’t explain why the duo is stuck in lockdown (something COVID-related or otherwise?), at least it’s clear that she’s having some fun!

As you can see (below), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wasn’t shy about tastefully flashing her high beams, first showing just one before going for the full frontal. And by opting to allow her long, flowing hair to cover her nips, the shots remained clean enough to post on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday:

Whoa!

That’s sexy as f**k in a low-key, quarantine way. LOLz!

In addition to the sexy shots on her IG Stories, Kourt also posted to her main feed, repeating one of the pics but sharing a bunch more as well in a carousel you’ve gotta see (below):

Lovely!

Again, we’re just wondering what’s up with her quarantine mention! As you can see in the pics, it appears as though 6-year-old Reign and 9-year-old Penelope were both looking through a window at them, suggesting the reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer were locked alone for a while. But, like, what happened?? Did somebody have a COVID scare? Did they not get vaccinated — or do they have some reason to worry about breakthrough cases?! Also, did they just begin their quarantine period, or is she posting these pics somewhere near the end? So much potentially going on…

Those questions aside, this at least makes some sense considering how Kourt again shared in the IG carousel a picture of her long, dark hair on the ground after having been cut off. As we previously reported not long ago, the interior design aficionado apparently trusted her man enough to let him cut her hair. Maybe not something we would do (LOLz!), but Kourt did it — perhaps it was one of the side effects of starting to get stir crazy in their lockdown at home?

What do U make of all their sexy time on display for the ‘gram, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]