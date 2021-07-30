OMG! Kourtney Kardashian Let BF Travis Barker Cut Off A Chunk Of Her Hair!

Kourtney Kardashian is showing a LOT of trust in Travis Barker right now!

And who knew the Blink-182 drummer had the talent to cut hair like this, anyways?! LOLz!

On Thursday night, the Poosh founder showed off a new and eye-catching photo to her Instagram Stories: what appears to be a considerable length of her hair cut off and just lying on the floor.

As you can see (below), she tagged Travis and credited him with the haircut:

Whoa!

And while Kourtney hasn’t yet shared the final look, it begs the question: did she seriously let Travis cut her hair?! That seems CRAZY to us!

Of course, it could have been, like, extensions or something and so maybe he didn’t cut her real hair. But still — would you trust your BF with anything when it comes to style?! Especially something as important as that long, flowing black hair??

Recall the 42-year-old hot momma’s long locks from days before (below):

And so what, now, it’s just all gone?!

Like THAT?!

What are we left with?? We cannot WAIT to see her new look!

What do U make of this style switch-up, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)…

