Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Glowing Goods In Amazing Nighttime Photo Shoot! LOOK!

Shout out to Kourtney Kardashian‘s stupid-hawt body!

And also to her two-piece glow-in-the-dark bathing suit that is perfectly showcasing the sexy momma’s ample assets in a new set of pics! The Poosh founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off a carousel of jaw-dropping photo perfection — and nine heart-racing pics later, we can’t get enough!

Ch-ch-check out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s “life is but a dream” series of snaps taken in an infinity pool overlooking the ocean riiiiight after sunset (below):

Yessss!!!!!

Hate to see the sun set on another long summer night, but LOVE what comes when it goes down and the 42-year-old TV star comes out to play!

Get it, girl!!!

Kourt’s followers really loved the look — in the comments, people called her a “flawless mermaid” and a “Disney princess” in addition to saying she was “beautiful” and “glowing as always.”

And it’s true! She’s a drop-dead smoke-show in these pics!

What do U think about them, Perezcious readers?! And what do U think her boyfriend Travis Barker thinks about them??

Sound OFF with your reactions down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]