Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Have Talked GETTING ENGAGED!!

Will Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s next adventure be a trip down the aisle?

Their relationship is only a few months old, but we’ve ALL seen them get serious, fast. These two have not been afraid to share their passion with the public — not just with their steamy now-signature PDA but also with dropping “I love you” and other statements of devotion on the ‘gram. So how long before we see the drummer putting a ring on his lady’s finger?

Maybe not long at all… because according to a source for Entertainment Tonight, they’ve already discussed it. The insider shared:

“Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married.”

That’s HUGE news — but somehow we’re not surprised!

The source added:

“Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis.”

Despite the fact that the reality star was in a long-term relationship with Younes Bendjima after breaking it off with baby daddy Scott Disick, even we can tell her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer is on a different level. (They’re actually in the same age range, for one thing.) And the musician obviously feels the same way about her, considering he got his name tattooed on her body. All the pieces definitely seem to be falling into place for this romance.

The ET insider went on:

“Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney’s family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis. The couple’s kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them.”

They say the best relationships start as a friendship — and clearly, the chemistry between them has been right under our noses all along. We’ve also seen the evidence that Travis’ kids are fully supportive, even if their exes aren’t. Not to mention, the Poosh founder’s besties are ready for “wedding planning”:

All in all, we’d say this relationship definitely has the potential to go the distance. We feel for Scott, who has made it clear on this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that he thought he and Kourt would be endgame, but it doesn’t seem like anything is going to slow down the Kourtney/Travis momentum at this point! We’ll just be keeping our eyes peeled for a ring…

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/FayesVision & Travis Barker/Instagram]