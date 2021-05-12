Travis Barker Brags About Kourtney Kardashian's 'Orgasm'!

Smell that?

It’s Travis Barker’s new favorite candle — dedicated to his very own Kourtney Kardashian!

Yup, in a step up from Goop’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, the Blink-182 drummer just revealed the brand’s new “This Smells Like My Orgasm” line, but with a not-so-subtle nod to his GF! On Tuesday, the 45-year-old musician snapped a pic of the racy, scented decorate, created by Gwyneth Paltrow and Heretic perfumer Douglas Little, which read:

“This Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm”

LOLz!! Travis didn’t need to add a caption because the label pretty much summed up the vibe of the post. And apparently the KUWTK star seemed to agree since she shared the IG Story to her own feed (below)!

In case you’re wondering what Kourt’s orgasm smells like, Goop lists it as:

“Tart grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

