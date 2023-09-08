Kourtney Kardashian Was 'Very Scared' Amid Unsettling Fetal Surgery, But 'Doing OK Now' Insider Claims

Kourtney Kardashian is trying to rest and recover at home right now after a very scary and urgent fetal surgery performed on her baby boy-to-be.

Of course, we’ve been covering the story of the family emergency involving the 44-year-old Kardashians star and her 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker in recent days. Travis had rushed home and the band postponed a string of European tour dates so he could be with the Lemme founder in her and the baby’s time of need. And now, we are getting more clarity on the aftermath of that surgery situation.

On Thursday night, People quoted a source who dished new details on Kourt’s well-being after the abrupt and scary procedure on her unborn baby. That inside relayed:

“[Kourtney] was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery. … She didn’t want to talk about what was going on.”

Ugh…

Thankfully, it sounds like things have gotten better, as the insider indicated she is now resting more comfortably at home:

“She is doing OK now. She is still resting at home with Travis.”

We are SO thankful to hear that.

This follows the Poosh founder’s own personal decision to speak out about the procedure just days ago on Instagram, as we’ve covered. In that post, Kourtney said she would be “forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life” amid that unsettling ordeal:

All we can really do now is continue to send love and light to Kourtney, Travis, and their unborn baby!

Hugs and kisses!

