Travis Barker & Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Leaving Hospital Amid ‘Urgent Family Matter’

We finally have an update about Travis Barker’s family emergency.

As you know, it was announced on Friday that Blink-182 needed to postpone several international tour dates since the 47-year-old drummer had to rush back home for an “urgent family matter.” The band did not say anything else about the issue, but Travis took to Instagram Stories at the time to post a picture of prayer room and church.

Little is known about the situation – except that it did not involve his three children, Alabama Barker, Landon Barker, and Atiana De La Hoya. Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler confirmed to paparazzi on Friday that they were “safe and sound.” Considering Kourtney Kardashian is quite far along in her pregnancy, many then assumed the matter involved her. And that seems to be the case based on the photos of the couple that came out on Saturday.

According to pictures obtained by TMZ, the two could be seen leaving a hospital in the Los Angeles area together and getting into a black SUV with security guards nearby. Noticeably, Kourtney appeared to still be pregnant. She and Travis also had some serious expressions on their faces as they got into the back of the car. You can see some of the images (below):

Kourtney Kardashian seen leaving hospital with husband Travis Barker after an 'urgent family matter.' https://t.co/sEyup62gpF — TMZ (@TMZ) September 3, 2023

So it looks like Kourtney did not go into labor, as many fans had thought. At this time, it is still unknown what happened or why the two were at the hospital. Neither Travis nor Kourtney have not addressed the situation. But we hope that everyone is OK, and we continue to keep the family in our thoughts.

