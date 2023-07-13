Travis Barker Has Flown 30 Times Since Plane Crash, Thanks 'Amazing Wife' Kourtney Kardashian!

Travis Barker is celebrating a major accomplishment in his life!

The 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer took to Threads on Wednesday to reveal he has now flown 30 times (!!!) since surviving his plane crash more than a decade ago. And he has one person to thank for this huge milestone: his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Travis wrote on the social media platform:

“Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash. Wouldn’t be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you @kourtneykardash.”

This is an amazing feat for Travis, considering he would have never stepped foot on a plane two years ago! But now look at him – he’s a jetsetter! Kourtney took to the comments section to praise the musician, writing:

“So proud of you, my husband”

As you most likely know, the 44-year-old reality star has been supportive of Travis’ journey to overcoming his fear of flying since the start of their relationship. When he finally got the courage to board a plane for the first time since the accident, which killed four people and severely injured him, she was right by his side the whole way. In August 2021, the couple flew to Cabo with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble on Kylie Jenner’s private jet.

After avoiding the skies for years, this was a big step for Travis! He clearly has continued to make strides in working through his uneasiness with flying since then. And we couldn't be happier for Travis!

