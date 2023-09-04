Kourtney Kardashian Hospitalized Amid Pregnancy But 'Feeling Better' & 'Back Home Now' With Travis Barker

Well, now we know a little bit more about the family emergency which brought Travis Barker home from Europe and forced Blink-182 to postpone several concerts there.

According to a new report published on Monday morning, Travis’ pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian was taken in a “brief trip” to the hospital and admitted under doctors’ care. She is out and home now, though, per this new report.

Per People, the 44-year-old reality TV star was hospitalized several days ago. It is unclear what caused her hospitalization or what went down once doctors were able to put her under round-the-clock observation. However, there is some good news: that same outlet cites a source who claims the Kardashians star is “back home now with her kids.”

The insider added:

“She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home, too.”

That’s obviously really good news.

The mag reports that neither Travis nor Kourtney have shared any public comment via their reps at this point, so it sounds like there are still a lot of unknowns here. But if what this source is saying is correct, we are buoyed by this report that the Poosh founder is apparently feeling better. Obviously, we hope the same goes for her and Travis’ coming baby, too.

Sending love and light!

