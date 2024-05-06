Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Make The Perfect Pair In Matching All-White Met Gala Outfits!

Kris Jenner is giving royalty!

The Kardashians star stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night wearing an all-white getup (gloves included) with subtle green earrings and rings! Keeping with the theme, there was also a large white flower design wrapping around her shoulder and back. Check it out!

Kris Jenner is a fluffy flower at the 2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3YxIqoEEIY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 6, 2024

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are doing amazing sweetie at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/UFpgmpbt4K — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2024

Stunning!

She wore an Oscar de la Renta dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Her partner Corey Gamble joined her in Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino. A gorg couple!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]