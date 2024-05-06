Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Make The Perfect Pair In Matching All-White Met Gala Outfits!

Kris Jenner is giving royalty!
The Kardashians star stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night wearing an all-white getup (gloves included) with subtle green earrings and rings! Keeping with the theme, there was also a large white flower design wrapping around her shoulder and back. Check it out!
Stunning!
She wore an Oscar de la Renta dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Her partner Corey Gamble joined her in Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino. A gorg couple!
