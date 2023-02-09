Kristen Bell Says Her Young Daughters Know Their Daddy Dax Shepard Is An Addict -- And They Talk About Sex, Too!

Kristen Bell is opening up about parenthood again.

While appearing on Real Simple’s first ever Game Changers celebrity cover Thursday, the Veronica Mars actress got candid about the importance of open conversations with both her kids and husband Dax Shepard — no matter how difficult the topic may be. She explained:

“I hate the word ‘taboo.’ I think it should be stricken from the dictionary. There should be no topic that’s off the table for people to talk about.”

We can’t say we disagree! As they always say, communication is key. Bell of course shares 9-year-old Lincoln, and 8-year-old Delta with Shepard, whom she’s been married to since 2013. She continued:

“I know it’s shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict and he’s in recovery, and we talk about sex. There are all these ‘hard topics’ that don’t have to be if you give the person on the other end your vulnerability and a little bit of credit.”

Boy, those would definitely be some heavy topics for such young children, but like Kristen said, giving them the credit probably makes for a far healthier environment within their home as opposed to everything being kept hush hush.

The 42-year-old added that she and Shepard, 48, just aim to instill life skills in their daughters:

“Making amends and apologizing is an important thing in our family, because humans leave carnage wherever they go. I really respect when someone does something wrong or hurtful and they apologize. I’m like, ‘Yeah, right on.’ That’s important. If there’s one thing I want to teach my kids, it’s how to make amends – and that it’s for themselves, so they can like who’s in the mirror a little bit more.”

Pro momma! See her full interview (below):

The Frozen voice actress also told People last Wednesday she’s enjoying the “comedic surprises” her daughters bring. She explained:

“It’s like living in a Jim Carrey movie. Yesterday, I had to say out loud, ‘Could you please stop using my toothbrush to wash your legs?’ I said that. I never thought I would utter that sentence, but here we are. The fact that I know that there are other people out there who know why I had to say that and why I was a completely legitimate sentence. I don’t know, it makes me feel a little bit more at peace.”

LOLz! Sounds like she’s definitely got her hands full! On the other hand, Dax told the outlet:

“They’re creating novel ideas and thoughts. And so there’s two more interesting people in the house that are computing the world differently than us and they can communicate it now. And it’s really fun just to have more perspectives around. They’re becoming more like bros for me.”

We love the sound of their family dynamic! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

