Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Reveal The ‘Huge Impact’ This Parenting Secret Had On Their Family Life

Following Dax Shepard‘s shocking admission he had relapsed amid 16 years of sobriety, he and Kristen Bell are speaking out. However, they’re not exactly talking about addiction!

Instead, the longtime couple revealed the daily gratitude practices, inspired by the 12 Step program, they have implemented into their lives and the lives of their daughters.

The Hello Bello co-founders spoke on Thursday at the marketing summit Advertising Week 2020 to share more about what they’ve put into place with 5-year-old Delta and 7-year-old Lincoln:

“Dax has suggested a couple times, ‘Let’s just name three things we’re grateful for.’ I am shocked at how into that our girls have gotten.”

Kristen went on to share:

“We’re in the bed sometimes at night, they will say, ‘Does anyone want to talk about what they’re grateful for?’ And immediately [my] mom heart goes crazy, and I’m like, ‘Sure, if you do,’ trying to act cool.”

The Parenthood alum chimed in to note that expressing what you’re thankful for is largely encouraged by the 12 Step program, created by the founders of Alcoholics Anonymous:

“We’ve been trying to move it up to the morning, as it’s been recommended to me by, well, the 12 Step program is very into that. As soon as you start the day, there’s the three blessings, there’s a lot of different traditions that incorporate a morning gratitude list. It has a huge impact on me and it seems to work for the kids as well.”

That's awesome to hear!! Seems like it's just as important for the kids as it is for Dax and Kristen.

In fact, the new ritual was inspired by a tradition at the girls’ school where they share “their rose, their bud and their thorn” each Friday, said the Frozen star:

“They get to talk about their rose, their favorite thing of the week or the day. [And] their thorn, which is, as a child, it could be something that you didn’t like, but as you grow, it should be something you could have improved upon.”

Her husband jumped in:

“Currently, it’s just a grievance generally. Occasionally there’s a self-improvement aspect.”

And finally, they focus on their bud or bloom, which the kids and parents have really gotten into as of late, explained the actress:

“And they’ve really gotten into that. We used to do it at dinner time and now we do it in the bed.”

We’re so glad that the couple has found something beneficial to their healing process, and that their girls can be involved as well!

