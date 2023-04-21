Teen Mom OG's Mackenzie Edwards Hopes Ex Ryan Gets Even 'MORE' Prison Time!

As you may have heard, Ryan Edwards is going to prison.

The Teen Mom star faced sentencing on Thursday morning after pleading guilty to harassing ex Mackenzie Edwards. Not only did he get a whole year in prison, he was ordered to “wear a GPS monitor,” to “complete rehab treatment,” and to avoid all “contact with [Mackenzie] except as allowed by circuit court.” That includes posting about her on social media.

Though this particular sentencing was about the harassment, the judge tried to scare Edwards straight, noting how the MTV personality literally DIED from a drug overdose earlier this month. He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, violating his probation, and DUI on April 7 after passing out at the wheel. His Honor told Edwards he was “trying to save [his] life” with the sentence – because he can’t yet be trusted to kick the drugs in rehab or a halfway house.

Mackenzie herself was present at the sentencing hearing. She reportedly said nothing to anyone, just quietly observed the proceedings — though her presence alone was apparently enough to send Ryan’s mom out of the room crying.

Well, the Teen Mom OG star may not have said anything to Ryan’s family, but she got pretty candid when asked about the result by a reporter. The told The US Sun‘s ear on the ground she was sort of satisfied with the outcome, saying:

“It’s a start.”

Wow. She agreed with the judge, qualifying her initial reaction by saying simply:

“He’s an addict.”

That’s obviously is more than a disease in her eyes — it’s a particularly bitter point in their relationship! She told cops investigating her trashed home a couple months ago:

“Ryan has severe substance abuse issues that I found out about the day after we got married.”

Yeah. Ouch. Not only did he lie to her about what she was getting into, when it got really bad he took it out on her with harassing social media posts and destructive visits. You can see how, after trying to be supportive for years, she was eventually just done with all of it. At this point, it seems she just wants the 35-year-old — with whom she shares two children, 5-year-old Jagger and 2-year-old Stella — out of her life completely. If that means prison, so be it. She told the Sun‘s correspondent:

“There are four other charges pending. Hopefully, he’ll get more.”

Yeah, Ryan still has the new charges — two of possession, a DUI, and a probation violation — to deal with. His next court date for those is June 12. We’ll have to wait and see if Mackenzie gets her wish.

What do YOU think of the reality star’s response?

