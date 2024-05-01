Lala Kent Comes For Ariana Madix's New Relationship -- Says Boyfriend Daniel Wai 'Seems Off'

Lala Kent isn’t so sure about Daniel Wai… and for her, the jury is still out on why he would go after Ariana Madix so soon after Scandoval ran its course in the public eye!

On Tuesday night’s newest episode of Vanderpump Rules, the 33-year-old podcast host called out Wai and shared some questions about how and why he’s OK with Ariana’s living situation. Of course, even after the 38-year-old and Tom Sandoval broke up after his long-term affair with now-former VPR cast member Rachel Leviss surfaced, the ex-couple still lived under the same roof as their real estate situation was being sorted out! And to Lala, that makes it super weird that Madix’s new man is popping up so soon — and seemingly so cool with those living arrangements!

Related: Lala Would Rather Do WHAT Than F**k Ex Randall Emmett Again?! Goodness…

During the ep, Daniel made his official Bravo debut — so it was a big moment! And for Lala, well, the first impression didn’t go so well. The Give Them Lala host said this to the cameras after meeting Daniel on a cast trip to San Francisco:

“My first impression of Dan? Let me put it this way, you can tell me he’s a great guy all the livelong day. But I think it is f**king weird that any dude would be like, ‘she’s the one. Just left her dude of ten f**king years and they still live together.'”

Oof!

And she continued:

“I am sorry but something seems off. Right?”

Damn, Lala! Tell us how you REALLY feel!

To be fair, she did mention that Daniel’s physical appearance was on point. She said the fitness aficionado had a “good body,” and she complimented his “fine-looking ass” prior to a night out on the town with the cast. So, uhhh, that’s nice. But she’s not feeling the fact that Daniel and Ariana jumped into a thing together so quickly after she split from Sandoval under such sordid circumstances!!

Speaking of Sandoval, later in the episode, the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman hinted that he had plans to talk to Daniel about everything at some point in the future. That’ll make for a pretty awkward conversation, to say the least! When told about that, though, Wai gave a measured response. He said:

“I am just unbothered. I think it is the best way to describe it. … [Sandoval] hasn’t done anything to me but I know what he has done.”

Well said!

Anyways, what do U think of Lala’s opinions here, Perezcious readers?? Are Daniel and Ariana moving too quickly?! Or is Lala being too judgmental — especially considering her taste in men?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube/Daniel Wai/Instagram]