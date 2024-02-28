Kristin Cavallari Goes IG Official With Young HOTTIE After They Were Spotted On Vacay Together!

Kristin Cavallari appears to have a hot, younger man in her life now!

The 37-year-old former reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to debut her new relationship with 24-year-old model Mark Estes! Alongside a sweet selfie of the couple, she wrote:

“He makes me happy.”

Aw! Check out the post (below):

Kristin debuted the romance with her younger boyfriend after TMZ revealed they went on vacation together last week. The outlet reported the Laguna Beach alum went down to Cabo to work on her Uncommon James jewelry line and brought Mark along for the trip. Eyewitnesses said they were very flirty with each other on the flight to Mexico, even showing off a ton of PDA at times. The outlet also shared a picture of the two heading to customs on the tram at the airport in Cabo.

Sources familiar with the situation said Kristin and Mark have been hanging out for about a month now and aren’t too serious. But clearly, they’re serious enough for the television personality to make their romance IG official! Oh, and speaking of IG, let’s just visit the model’s page for a hot second…

Damn, gurl!

It’s unknown how the two met. Hopefully, Kristin gives us the full rundown on an upcoming episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast! But looking at his Instagram, Mark appears to be based in Nashville — where Kristin currently lives. So they most likely met there!

