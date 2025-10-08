SATC Tea! Kristin Davis Apologizes To Bridget Moynahan For How She Treated Her On Set!

We know all about the Sex and the City cast beefs… Or so we thought!

It turns out there was one we never knew about — and surprisingly it involves the ever-sunny Charlotte York, aka Kristin Davis! And it was her fault! She was being a mean girl! Wha???

Yes, on her Are You A Charlotte? podcast this week, Kristin invited on one of the show’s most beloved — and be-hated — guest stars: Bridget Moynahan, who played Big’s other love interest, Natasha. You wouldn’t think it of Kristin, but she actually admitted to giving Bridget the cold shoulder right from the start! She explained:

“Normally, what I would do for guest star people — which were usually men — I would go and try to proactively be friendly, because it is such a scary situation.”

But she didn’t do that for Bridget. She totally iced her out! Apologizing for it now, she confessed:

“I don’t think I was that nice to you. I feel really bad about that, Bridget.”

Bridget quickly forgave her, saying it was “OK now” and not to worry about it. But… why was she mean in the first place?? Believe it or not, Kristin was going a little method! She said she had, perhaps accidentally, “internalized Charlotte’s worldview” on the matter.

In the show, Natasha was her BFF Carrie Bradshaw’s “nemesis” so she felt that antagonism toward her IRL! Whoa! It’s something she feels “silly” about now, but she really felt protective:

“I was less forgiving if you were somebody that I felt like was threatening my friend.”

Hilarious! Can you imagine if Bridget was actually going after Sarah Jessica Parker‘s man? If she stole Matthew Broderick?? And Ferris Bueller was taking a day off with Natasha Naginsky?? Too crazy to even think!

Thankfully, Kristin and Bridget — the actual women — became friendly years later because they “would run into each other at the gym all the time.” And Bridget recalled being confused why this unapproachable former co-star was suddenly “being so nice” after how she acted before! The And Just Like That star explained:

“By then, we weren’t in our characters anymore, and I could just be a normal person.”

Well, normal relatively, we guess! LOLz! Who would have thought Kristin Davis was going method on Sex and the City? Or being a mean girl?? Hilarious!

