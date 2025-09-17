Kristin Davis Says The And Just Like That... Cast Were NOT Warned Show Was Ending!

Grab your Cosmos because this tea is PIPING hot! Kristin Davis just dropped a BOMBSHELL on daytime TV about her highest-profile role, and it has us truly shook!

While chatting it up with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous television show on Tuesday, our forever Charlotte York confirmed something that’s been rumbling around for a while: that the official (and abrupt) end of And Just Like That totally blindsided the cast!

Uh, excuse us?! Legends like KD, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon don’t even deserve a full and early heads-up before things end on a dime?! Ugh!!!

Davis confirmed to Barrymore on Tuesday’s ep of the daytime TV talk show that it was “definitely true” the cast “didn’t know” that the HBO series would be ending… pardon the pun… just like that. Until it did, at least. Of the super-sudden pink slip, Kristin said:

“Our commitment that we had made was a three-year commitment to each other, so we knew that part, but I just assumed that we were going to keep going. That’s how I am.”

Girl, same…

As we’ve been reporting, show runner Michael Patrick King pulled the plug on the Sex And The City reboot last month after writing a statement about how “it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.”

And just like that… it was over. But not without a lotta pissed off people. Like us! And a whole lotta surprised people, like the show’s stars! Ugh!!

Thoughts, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)…

