Sex And The City's Chris Noth Switches To Kim Cattrall's Side In SJP Feud?!?

Mr. Big is switching sides?!

With the feud between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker still going strong, a Sex & the City star who was always on SJP’s side has seemingly changed his mind! This feud has been going on for YEARS, as Perezcious readers know. And with Big himself — AKA Chris Noth — previously defending the Carrie Bradshaw portrayer, we were surprised to see him suddenly so chill with Kim!

On Instagram Thursday, the Samantha Jones portrayer showed off her 69th birthday celebrations in style, with a glass of champagne and a Moon Mammoths hat. She wrote in the caption:

“Thank you for all your Birthday wishes! Go Moon Mammoths!”

Related: SJP Hits Back At And Just Like That… Haters!

See for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall)

Notably, the ONLY SATC cast member to wish her a happy birthday in the comments was Chris! He wrote her a “Happy Birthday”!

Huh.

On the one hand, he’s just being sweet… on the other, no one else is. This is a public declaration of friendship, and it feels like you can’t be friends with both Sarah AND Kim. Unfortunately…

Of course, this comes after he previously took SJP’s side in these arguments as recently as 2021. However, since then he also got killed off of And Just Like That because of sexual assault allegations. Kim never made it back to the reboot besides a small cameo, stating “enough is enough” and she’d moved on from her character. So basically they’re both kind of on the outs now, right? Maybe that brought them together?

Inneresting turn of events here. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Chris Noth/Kim Cattrall/Instagram/HBO/YouTube]