Pregnancy Possibilities & Coronavirus Scares — This Season Of KUWTK Looks Juicy AF!

The 19th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres Thursday night on E!, and OH BOY do we have a lot to look forward to this fall!

Sure, the show may be winding down — as you’ll recall, Kim Kardashian West announced they’d be wrapping things up after the 20th season, which is set to air sometime early next year — but the drama and controversy is as jaw-dropping as ever!

Related: Khloé And Scott Want To Keep Filming ‘KUWTK’ Episodes ‘For An Easy Payday’

Ch-ch-check out the teaser clip (above) to see all the action being packed into the penultimate season — in 65 seconds’ time, the KarJenner fam covers the whole pandemic and quarantine back from the very beginning of the spread, a serious coronavirus scare for Khloé, a possible FOURTH pregnancy attempt for Kourtney and baby daddy/ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, serious concerns about Tristan Thompson going back to his cheating ways, AND the infamous rehab leak that Scott suffered when he tried to go get mental health help this summer.

Whew! We’re tired just thinking about it!

Seriously, we know things are ending soon for the KUWTK empire — at least on cable TV, that is — but they seriously seem to be going out with a bang, don’t they?!

What’d U think of the trailer, Perezcious readers?! All the drama we’ve come to expect from Kris Jenner‘s empire, right?? Sound OFF with your take on it down in the comments (below)!!!