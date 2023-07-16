Kyle Richards Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety Amid Mauricio Umansky Marriage Troubles!

Kyle Richards has “never felt better” in her life!

As you may recall, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared with fans earlier this year that she decided to quit drinking in February. And now, she is celebrating a huge milestone! Kyle revealed on Instagram that Saturday marked “one year alcohol free” for her. That’s amazing! Alongside a picture of herself, Kyle opened up about her sobriety journey in the caption:

“A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to drink. First and foremost, I didn’t feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be. I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me. I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually.”

Related: Kyle Shuts Down Claims She’s Doing ‘Damage Control’ Amid Split Rumors!

The 54-year-old reality star continued, noting that not everyone was supportive of this chapter in her life:

“I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would. All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally. I’ve learned that I still over share but at least I don’t have the ‘hanxiety’ thinking about it. I’ve learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I’ve learned I’m still fun and last but not least I’ve learned it was much easier than I thought it would be. It was definitely met with resistance by some. But I have never been one to fall prey to peer pressure. No matter my age.”

Kyle made it clear she did not have a “problem with alcohol” that led her to stop drinking. However, she did recognize it made her “feel depressed the next day,” writing:

“Mainly people are supportive even if they didn’t quite understand since I don’t have a ‘problem’ with alcohol. Although trust me plenty of times it didn’t feel like that. Alcohol made me feel depressed the next day no matter how fun the night before was. And honestly, life is going to throw us some difficult days. I certainly don’t need to be adding any extra ones to that list. A lot of you send me DM’s asking about my journey without alcohol, so I decided to share here today on this 365th day. Cheers.”

Good for Kyle! You can read her entire post for yourself (below):

This major step in Kyle’s sobriety journey comes amid her marriage troubles with her husband, Mauricio Umansky. Reports dropped earlier this month that the couple were separating after 27 years of marriage. The news came as a shock to many fans. However, Mauricio and Kyle shut down the divorce rumors in a statement on the ‘gram – although they noted they “had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage.” Oof. A lot of changes for the Bravolebrity!

Congrats to Kyle on one year being sober! Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Kyle Richards/Instagram, Mauricio Umansky/Instagram]