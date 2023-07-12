Kyle Richards BLASTS Claim She’s Doing 'Damage Control' By Sharing Family Photo Amid Split Rumors!

Kyle Richards is SICK of speculation about her relationship!

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo dump of special moments in “June.” The carousel included a family photo with her daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, Portia, 15, and yes, her hubby Mauricio Umansky. Other pics showed off her niece Whitney Davis‘ wedding and her sister Kathy Hilton even made an appearance.

It was honestly a super sweet post of her summer days so far — but fans speculated there might have been an ulterior motive behind the upload!

First off, ch-ch-check out the photos in question (below)!

Naturally, fans thought the family snapshot — which was taken during a trip to Aspen — might have been strategically placed in the post considering rumors the couple is divorcing. One user commented:

“We love ‘damage control’ Kyle”

Welp, the reality star definitely didn’t like that insinuation — and she hit back HARD, responding:

“If y’all like to read into every little crumb, read into this .”

Daaamn!!!

It ain’t eloquent, but she makes up for it in directness. This clearly struck a nerve!

We can understand why she’s annoyed. After it was reported the husband and wife of 27 years were divorcing, the couple addressed the speculation, saying in a joint statement shared on Instagram:

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support.”

Since then, they’ve each continued to post photos of each other, like Mauricio’s family snapshots he shared to his IG on the 4th of July.

But, you see, before needing to clarify that they’re not divorcing, eagle-eyed followers had noticed the Halloween Ends star started to post less and less about her partner. Meanwhile, she was simultaneously ramping up coverage of her friendship with country star Morgan Wade. Throw in the news the couple was having a “rough year,” and one theory began to run rampant online: the possibility Kyle was having an affair with Morgan.

The women became pretty much inseparable over the last year, including getting matching tattoos and rings. So fans have been wondering what’s up and sharing all their theories. Even the singer’s ex revealed she was suspicious of the pair’s relationship!

Last week, the 54-year-old finally addressed the affair speculation when paparazzi caught up with her in West Hollywood. Per a video obtained by Page Six, she denied dating the Wilder Days vocalist, insisting it was “just a rumor,” adding:

“We are very good friends.”

As for the ink? The Housewives of The North Pole lead noted she also has a matching tat with former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp, too — so fans shouldn’t be reading into it. Fair enough!

Also, to further prove the couple is remaining a united front while they work through their mysterious issues, they were also seen sharing a sweet exchange in the comments of the real estate agent’s latest post! He shared a pic of himself smiling while reading his book, The Dealmaker, on Tuesday, teasing:

“Can’t put my own book down lol. Who’s read the whole thing?”

Kyle poked fun at him in the comments, writing:

“was going to ask you why are you reading your own book again? “

He then replied with two laughing emojis! Seems like they’re managing to get along through any troubles!

With all that said, do YOU think the reality star is doing subtle “damage control” or should fans stop over-analyzing all her posts? Sound OFF (below)!

