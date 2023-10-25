Tom Brady Dumped Irina Shayk -- Real Reason For The Breakup Revealed?!

So THIS is why Tom Brady and Irina Shayk didn’t work out..?

Earlier this week, People dropped some details about what exactly led up to the exes going their separate ways — namely, time and space! An insider told the outlet they “fizzled” after struggling to carve out time to see one another due to their respective “obligations.” Pretty common among in-demand stars like these two! But now we’re getting more specific details.

On Wednesday, a source told DailyMail.com it wasn’t a mutual thing — it was actually Tom who broke things off! Why? Because he “wasn’t able to give his full attention.” Ugh, that must be tough for the supermodel! But at least he’s not just stringing her along.

The insider also dropped another inneresting detail:

“If Tom had more time for love, he would be all about it and would likely still be dating Irina. He really thinks she is great.”

Well, damn!!

That must sting pretty bad… But it’s not just so the former NFL star can galavant around carefree. No, the source explained that it’s because he’s throwing himself 100% into business and dad mode:

“Tom is keeping himself busy with his businesses, being a part of the sports teams he owns, getting ready for his commentating job next year, and being a father. It is busy being Tom Brady, for all that he can do, he can’t make days last 36 hours.”

That definitely makes sense. Tom shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Even if he only has them half the time, that’s a lot of energy he has to devote to being a good dad.

With Irina sharing her own 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper, we hope she can understand. Maybe it was even for the best — since she reportedly still wants to end up with The Hangover star! Too bad he’s apparently moved on with Gigi Hadid…

