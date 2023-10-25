Kyle Richards DELETES Supportive DWTS Post After Mauricio Umansky Was Caught Holding Hands With Partner!

Kyle Richards has made a very telling social media move following THOSE pics of her estranged hubby.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed a sudden change on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Instagram page: she deleted an old post supporting Mauricio Umansky on Dancing with the Stars!

Last month, Kyle shared a promo of the Buying Beverly Hills star and his DWTS partner Emma Slater, reminding fans they could vote “up to 20 times.” But on Tuesday, the supportive post was suddenly gone… just days after her estranged husband was spotted holding hands with, and according to an eyewitness, even KISSING Emma.

Oof!

It’s not clear exactly when Kyle deleted the post, but an insider told TMZ on Wednesday that she just ain’t buying Mauricio’s explanation. According to the outlet, he claimed he became emotional while speaking about his union with Kyle while grabbing some grub with the dancer, and that the hand holding was purely for a bit of comfort. There weren’t any details dished about excusing that alleged kiss… but it didn’t matter — Paris Hilton’s aunt did NOT buy what Mo was selling.

We all know the two have separated, but Mauricio seems to think they haven’t closed the door on trying to fix things — or at least that’s what he says. That, of course, is despite Kyle’s own rumored romance with country singer Morgan Wade. We guess Mauricio dedicating his Tuesday night dance to his estranged wife didn’t do much in terms of scoring husband points… LOLz!

[Images via E! News, NBC, & ABC/YouTube]