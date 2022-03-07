Kylie Jenner SLAMMED For 'Grinding' On Mom's Boyfriend Corey Gamble In Resurfaced Video -- LOOK!

Kylie Jenner is taking heat for getting a little too close for comfort with her mom’s beau Corey Gamble!

In a resurfaced video that went viral on Reddit this weekend, the 24-year-old model is caught supposedly “grinding” on Kris Jenner’s man while attending a concert together. It’s hard to tell what’s happening in the clip (below), but it appears that the makeup mogul is having a fun time while dancing seductively next to — if not on — Corey.

Related: Kylie Jenner Trespasser Arrested After Sneaking Onto Property To Propose Marriage!

Take a look:

Definitely eyebrow-raising behavior!

Many have taken to the comment section to bash Kylie and the entire KarJenner family for their “weird” and sexual behavior with one another. Check out some of the harshest reactions (below):

“Anybody else find it kinda weird that Kylie was acting sexy in front of Corey and allegedly even grinded on him?” “Everything this family does is hyper-sexualized and incest-like. It’s extremely disturbing the way the sisters grope each other any chance they get.” “We need a history on corey and what he’s about. Ive always found him super off putting and I havent been able to figure out why.” “Corey creeps me out” “I’ve always thought their relationship was a bit odd.”

Yeesh. One eagle-eyed fan disagreed with most, suggesting that Corey was MIA when Kylie began to dance, saying:

“She’s not grinding on him. In the first clip he’s there, but if you pay attention when Kylie and her friend start grinding on each other there’s another girl where Corey was.”

Either way, most people in the thread were using the video as a chance to remark on their “icky” feelings about Corey. One person pointed out the age difference between him and Kris. If you don’t know, the business exec is 41 while his girlfriend is 66 — which, yes, means he’s closer in age to 24-year-old Kylie than he is to her mom. The Reddit user said:

“Him being so close with Kylie and him being more around Kylie’s age then kris def sets off red flags. Kanye [West] knew it and saw it too. A broken clock is right twice a day. It’s icky”

As we’ve reported, amid Ye’s infamous Instagram rants last month, the rapper put Corey on blast for allegedly cheating on the KUWTK alum. His post came after footage, first shared by Gossip of the City, appeared to show the talent manager locking lips with a mystery woman in a dark room. Check it out HERE.

Related: Fans Call Out Khloé Kardashian For Filtered Pictures With Martha Stewart!

On top of all of that…

Last week, fans also pointed to a clip from the E! series in which Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner were arguing. Corey lingered oddly close to Travis Scott’s baby momma throughout the ordeal, rubbing many viewers the wrong way. They argued:

“This scene is still so wild to me, why was Corey following Kylie like a dog?” “I think Cory is more of a handler than Kris’ boyfriend.” “Corey did not act like a proper adult, although they’re all adults.” “Something is definitely off in regards to this situation about the whole Corey thing in my opinion.” “Not going to lie, the Corey dynamic is weird. Also, Kris doesn’t seem to give a f**k either?”

Hmm. Neither Kylie nor Corey has addressed these resurfaced videos yet. Thoughts on all this?! Do U think these videos are being taken out of context or is there something weird going on? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Corey Gamble/Kylie Jenner/Instagram]