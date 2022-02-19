Kanye West Shares Allegation That Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Corey Gamble Kissed Another Woman In The Club!

Kanye West has moved on from Pete Davidson — for now — to target Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble‘s relationship!

On Friday, the 44-year-old rapper could not resist putting the momager’s relationship on blast by re-posting an article from Hollywood Unlocked that reported allegations of her boyfriend Corey Gamble cheating on her with another woman. The picture from the outlet included a blurry and dark screenshot of the video, plus a headline that read:

“Corey Gamble Allegedly Spotted In Club Kissing Another Woman.”

Alongside several shocked-face, grimace, and goat emojis, the 44-year-old rapper said:

“We outsiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22.”

Related: Kanye West ‘Didn’t Take’ Kim Kardashian Divorce ‘Seriously’ Until Pete Davidson Popped Up!

Kanye has since deleted the post from the ‘gram, but you can still ch-ch-check out what he wrote (below):

Gamble’s alleged infidelity was exposed when the mystery woman reportedly posted a video of herself on Wednesday with a man believed to be the 41-year-old talent manager. The footage, which was first posted by Gossip of the City, showed the woman getting cozy with the guy inside of a dark room. At one point, he can be seen kissing her on the lips. While the man’s face is not clear in the video, many social media users are convinced that the person is indeed Kris’ longtime boyfriend! Take a look at the clip HERE.

Yikes!!! Again, the video is super fuzzy, so who knows if it is actually Corey! But why would Kanye share it?

The Gold Digger artist’s shocking move to post about Kris’ alleged relationship drama comes after he filed an opposition to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s request to be legally declared single as they continue to work on a divorce settlement. According to TMZ, Ye is apparently “worried Kim might remarry and move some of their assets to her separate accounts.” But the concern is a little puzzling since the former couple already has a prenup covering their personal property.

And as we’ve been reporting, things have increasingly become worse between Kim and Kanye. The Yeezy designer has continued to attack the 41-year-old reality star and her SNL boyfriend on social media – and dragged other celebrities into the drama along the way. When she eventually called him out for creating a “dangerous and scary environment” for the comedian, he took “accountability” for his part in “harassing Kim.” However, the peace did not last long – clearly.

Reactions to the report that Kanye shared? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN, Corey Gamble/Instagram]