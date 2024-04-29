Why King Charles Will Likely SNUB Prince Harry On London Visit Next Week!

Prince Harry and King Charles III are unlikely to have a reunion next month!

According to The Telegraph on Monday, His Majesty is going to be “quite busy” when the Duke of Sussex arrives in London on May 8 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral. So, don’t hold out hope for a meetup!

The 75-year-old, who will resume royal duties this week amid his cancer battle, will reportedly try to see his son, but isn’t making any promises. Dang. He’s been out of work for weeks and would’ve known about Harry’s travel plans for a while — and he still didn’t bother to block out time in his schedule? Savage!

Related: King Charles Turning To THIS Couple For Help In Huge Royal Shift!

On the same day as the Games’ event, Charles will be attending a weekly meeting with the Prime Minister and possibly going to Buckingham Palace‘s first garden party of the season. He’s also booked and busy with other appointments throughout the week, so Harry’s not a priority! So much for those summer reunion rumors!

As mentioned, the Spare author will be traveling solo for the milestone anniversary. He was last in the U.K. in February, flying out right after the monarch announced his cancer diagnosis. They got together for a mere 45 minutes (if that) and Harry was outta there within 24 hours. The whole thing supposedly infuriated Queen Camilla, too. So, that doesn’t bode well for a future reunion!

It’s unclear how long Harry will be in his home country. It’s expected that he’ll head there as late as possible after Prince Archie‘s fifth birthday on May 6. After London, Harry and Meghan Markle will be traveling to Nigeria together later in the month. So, if he doesn’t want to make time to see any of his family members — including Prince William and Princess Catherine — he could blame the snub on his busy schedule, too!

Reactions? Are you surprised Charles isn’t putting more effort into seeing his son — even with his health challenges?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]